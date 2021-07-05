Watch live: Finance Minister Lawrence Wong addresses Parliament on Covid-19 support measures

SINGAPORE - Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will give an update in Parliament shortly after 3pm on Monday (July 5) on the support measures for businesses and workers affected by the latest Covid-19 measures.

Mr Wong's ministerial statement will outline the Government's support measures for phase two and phase three (heightened alert), as well as the funding approach for these measures.

This comes ahead of a Supplementary Supply Bill to effect the reallocation of funds for the measures earlier announced.

Singapore tightened measures for a month from May 16 to stem a rise in community Covid-19 cases, including a ban on dining in at eateries. The curbs were progressively eased from June 14, and are expected to be further eased soon.

