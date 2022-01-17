Washing machine spat: Police checks done with family

The police, who were alerted to a fight between a mother and daughter over the use of a washing machine, said on Friday that they subsequently made multiple checks to ensure things were all right in the family.

They were responding to allegations by another daughter on social media that her parents are physically abusive and not enough had been done to help her sister after the incident.

In a Facebook post, the police said they had followed up with the family after the incident on Dec 27 last year at a residential unit in Hullet Road near Orchard Road.

They said the tussle purportedly resulted in some superficial scratches on the arms of mother and daughter. The officers interviewed them separately and offered to call for an ambulance, but they declined medical assistance.

When the father returned home, he assured the officers he would manage the issue and arrange to separate the daughter from her mother if required.

Based on police records, this was the first time the family had called for help.

Since then, the police have spoken to the daughter over the phone on Dec 30 last year and Jan 7, and met her on Jan 9 to determine her family situation and well-being. They communicated with the mother on Dec 29 last year and Jan 6.

Both parties did not raise any further concerns or issues, and said there had been no incidents since Dec 27, the police said. They accepted a police suggestion to refer the case to a family service centre for counselling and mediation.

On Jan 5, the Ministry of Social and Family Development spoke to the daughter and assessed she was not in imminent danger. It has referred her to a family service centre and will work with it to support her and her family.

The latest incident comes as the number of reported cases of family violence has spiked.

A report by the Task Force on Family Violence shows there were 4,574 inquiries about family violence received by centres specialising in such cases in financial year 2020, a 57 per cent increase from the 2,906 received two years prior.

These centres saw their actual cases handled rise by a quarter to 1,103 over the same period.

If members of the public are experiencing family violence or know of someone who could be a victim, they should call the National Anti-Violence Helpline on 1800-777-0000.

For urgent cases that require immediate assistance, call the police on 999 or SMS 71999.