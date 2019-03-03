Warmer, drier days in first two weeks of March

Slap on some sunblock when you head out because the dry and warm weather is expected to linger for the next two weeks.

Maximum daily temperatures could hit as high as 35 deg C on a few days over the next two weeks, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Friday. The range on most days will be between 24 deg C and 34 deg C.

March's warmer temperatures will be due to dry conditions and strong solar heating of land areas during the day.

The MSS said this prevailing dry phase of the north-east monsoon season over Singapore and the surrounding region is expected to continue for the first fortnight of March, with low-level winds forecast to continue from the north-west or north-east.

A respite can be expected towards the second week of March, with a weakening of the low-level winds over the region. This could bring four to five days of short thundery showers in the afternoon.

Overall, the rainfall for the next two weeks is likely to be below normal, the MSS added.

It also noted that February was "a significantly warm month", with daily temperatures ranging from 23 deg C to 35.5 deg C, while rainfall was significantly below normal levels.

The mean monthly temperature was 28.2 deg C at the climate station in Changi.

This was 1.1 deg C warmer than the long-term average for that month, making it the third warmest February since temperature records began in 1929.

February 1998 and 2010 each averaged 28.9 deg C while the same month in 2005 averaged 28.5.

Ng Huiwen