Warmer, drier days expected for first half of this month

Updated
Published
4 min ago

The first half of this month is expected to be warmer and drier, after a rainy June, said the weatherman yesterday.

The mercury is set to hit a high of about 35 deg C on several days while some nights are expected to be warm, with temperatures of about 28 deg C.

Some relief could come in the second week, with thundery showers expected between the late morning and afternoon in some parts on several days.

But most parts of the island are expected to experience below average rainfall, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

The dry and warm conditions are due to a mass of dry air moving eastwards from the Indian Ocean over the region, it added.

The prevailing south-west monsoon conditions are also expected to persist over Singapore and the surrounding region. This monsoon season typically extends into September and is a drier period compared with other times of the year.

The daily maximum temperature this month is forecast to be between 33 deg C and 34 deg C, slightly higher than the 32 deg C to 34 deg C on many days in June.

Last month was cooler overall compared with the weather in May, as it saw more rainy days, with almost all parts of the island receiving above average rainfall.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 02, 2022, with the headline Warmer, drier days expected for first half of this month. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top