Warmer, drier days expected for first half of this month

The first half of this month is expected to be warmer and drier, after a rainy June, said the weatherman yesterday.

The mercury is set to hit a high of about 35 deg C on several days while some nights are expected to be warm, with temperatures of about 28 deg C.

Some relief could come in the second week, with thundery showers expected between the late morning and afternoon in some parts on several days.

But most parts of the island are expected to experience below average rainfall, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

The dry and warm conditions are due to a mass of dry air moving eastwards from the Indian Ocean over the region, it added.

The prevailing south-west monsoon conditions are also expected to persist over Singapore and the surrounding region. This monsoon season typically extends into September and is a drier period compared with other times of the year.

The daily maximum temperature this month is forecast to be between 33 deg C and 34 deg C, slightly higher than the 32 deg C to 34 deg C on many days in June.

Last month was cooler overall compared with the weather in May, as it saw more rainy days, with almost all parts of the island receiving above average rainfall.