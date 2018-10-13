Warm welcome for a guest of honour

Amanda Wang, eight, giving a surprise hug to Mr Amrin Amin, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the ministries of Home Affairs and Health and an MP for Sembawang GRC, who was the guest of honour at Woodlands Gardens School's 50th anniversary celebrations. The Minds Sped school - one of Singapore's oldest special education schools - also launched its first "Explorer Centre", which enables students to engage in creativity-based activities and focuses on aesthetic development. New programme initiatives, facility development and community engagement plans for the school were also announced, including Minds' inaugural before-and-after-school "Special Students Care Centre", set to open in January next year.