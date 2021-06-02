Warm, humid weather set to continue

The ongoing warm and humid weather is set to continue over the next fortnight, with rainfall expected to be below average over most of the island, said the weatherman yesterday.

In an advisory, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said the start of the south-west monsoon season typically extends into September and brings about a generally drier season compared with other times of the year.

Dry, warm and humid conditions are expected due to the proximity of the monsoon rain band to the northern South-east Asia region.

On some days, short-duration showers, at times with thunder, are expected in the late morning and early afternoon in certain areas.

Widespread thundery showers and occasional gusty winds are expected in the morning on a few days due to Sumatra squalls moving from the Strait of Malacca to the South China Sea, MSS said.

Warm and humid conditions are expected on most nights in the coming fortnight, with minimum temperatures of up to 28 deg C. This is due to prevailing winds blowing from the south-east and bringing warm and humid air from the sea.

The daily temperature is forecast to range between 25 deg C and 34 deg C, and the daily maximum temperature could hit about 35 deg C on a few days, especially when there are few clouds.

The coming fortnight's weather brings an end to inter-monsoon conditions last month, when thundery showers fell in the late morning and afternoon on most days due to heating of land areas in the day. Rainfall was especially heavy on May 17 and 18, particularly over the western and central parts of the Singapore, said MSS.