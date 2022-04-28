Wanted: Stories, artefacts of earlier decades in Singapore

With his six children all under his care, Mr Tan Kim Soo volunteered to take extra shifts in a factory that was the first to be built in Jurong Industrial Estate in the 1960s, despite concerns about his health.

He was among the first batch of technicians employed at National Iron and Steel Mills, where they put in eight-hour shifts under challenging conditions.

There were few safety precautions when it came to protecting the workers against fumes in the factory, Mr Tan recalled, and many of his co-workers fell ill.

Mr Tan made it a point to take deep breaths at MacRitchie Reservoir in the mornings and breathe through a wet handkerchief in between his shifts.

"I was in the factory from my 30s until I retired at 60. I did tell my friends to do it too but they wouldn't listen to me," Mr Tan said of his precautions.

"You must protect yourself, learn when to take deep breaths."

The iron and steel produced by the factory were used to build Singapore's first MRT tracks and support other infrastructural development in the nation's early years.

Mr Tan's story, along with that of six others, is now being told in an exhibition - with both online and physical versions - that is part of a process of curating stories for the Founders' Memorial, set to open at Bay East Garden in 2027.

It is the latest development involving the memorial as the Founders' Memorial Committee decides on the content of its exhibition.

Kengo Kuma & Associates and K2LD Architects' design for the memorial, which includes a viewing gallery, was picked in 2020.

By featuring stories like Mr Tan's, the committee hopes to get more Singaporeans who lived through the 1950s to 1970s to contribute artefacts and stories that reflect the values of the country's first-generation leaders, such as multiculturalism, boldness, resilience, integrity and service to others before self. These will be assessed and possibly incorporated into the memorial's permanent exhibition space.

The travelling exhibition, currently at Gardens by the Bay until June 12, is made up of information panels, videos and an installation of a Rollei 35 LED camera, a made-in-Singapore gadget that became a household name in the 1970s.

The National Heritage Board said the exhibition will next be set up at Causeway Point, Junction 8, Funan, i12 Katong, Plaza Singapura and Westgate until Sept 4, before heading to libraries, community centres and schools till February next year.

It is looking for stories and objects such as those related to national symbols, community spaces and efforts to promote social cohesion between the 1950s and 1970s.

Submissions that relate to Singapore's cleaning and greening efforts, the transition to Housing Board flats from kampungs, Singapore's economic progress and people's interactions with the nation's founding leaders are also welcome.

Physical submissions of objects will not be accepted at the travelling exhibition venues as they must be vetted for relevance.

Those who wish to submit artefacts or stories can do so at go.gov.sg/shapeourmemorial