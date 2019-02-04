Walking into history

It was a Sunday morning walk of discovery for 36 people on the new heritage walking tour in the historical Queenstown and Dawson areas. One of the 12 stops on the free monthly tour is Princess House in Alexandra Road. The conserved house was opened in 1957 and used to house offices such as the first dedicated headquarters for the Housing and Development Board. The My Dawson Heritage Tour, which kicked off yesterday, is run by volunteer group My Community and was conceptualised in conjunction with Singapore's bicentennial celebrations.

SEE Queenstown and Dawson history on display in new tour