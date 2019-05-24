Cold Storage recalls Waitrose's Pickled Sliced Sweet Beetroot as it may contain glass pieces

SINGAPORE - A pickled beetroot product has been recalled because it may contain small pieces of glass, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement on Friday (May 24).

The affected product is Essential Waitrose's Pickled Sliced Sweet Beetroot, which is produced in the United Kingdom.

The European Commission Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed had issued a notification that the pickled beetroot products were recalled due to the possibility that the jars may contain pieces of glass.

This prompted SFA to direct the sole importer of the product in Singapore, Cold Storage, to recall the product.

The recall is ongoing, the agency said.

In its statement, SFA advised consumers who have bought the affected product not to consume it.

Consumers may contact Cold Storage at 1800-8918-100 for enquiries or exchange of the product.