Vulnerable groups encouraged to receive flu jabs amid rise in influenza cases in Singapore

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Seasonal influenza viruses circulate throughout the year, with observable peaks from May to August and December to March.

SINGAPORE – Those at higher risk of developing severe influenza infections, including the elderly above 65 and children below five, are being encouraged to get their flu jabs amid a rise in cases in Singapore at the end of August.

These vulnerable individuals should receive the 2026 Southern Hemisphere seasonal influenza vaccines if they have not previously received them, said the Ministry of Health and the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) in a joint press release on Sept 4.

These groups, which also include people with underlying medical conditions, may approach their healthcare providers to receive their jabs.

Individuals may book influenza vaccination appointments at participating polyclinics or Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) general practitioner clinics at vaccine.gov.sg/flu

CDA on Sept 1 had identified an increase in influenza cases in Singapore, while noting that the cases do not appear more severe than usual.

Seasonal influenza viruses circulate throughout the year, with observable peaks from May to August and December to March, according to national surveillance data.

Delay in seasonal vaccines

The Northern Hemisphere influenza vaccines meant for the influenza season running from October to March are expected to be available in early to mid-October, about two weeks later than usual, based on information on supplies from pharmaceutical companies, said the health agencies.

There is also an industry-wide delay in developing the latest seasonal vaccines, which would contain a two-strain change from the Southern Hemisphere seasonal vaccines.

In the meantime, the national Expert Committee on Immunisation – which includes specialists in fields such as infectious diseases, microbiology and public health – has recommended interim vaccination approaches.

Individuals in recommended groups are advised to receive the Southern Hemisphere vaccines if they have not done so. They should still also receive the Northern Hemisphere vaccines when supply becomes available, with a minimum interval of eight weeks between doses.

Those with mild acute respiratory infection symptoms are also encouraged to stay at home until their symptoms resolve.