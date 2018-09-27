Vote and win in Singapore Food Masters

An islandwide hunt for the best food in Singapore is back for a third year and foodies stand to win prizes when they vote for their favourite stalls in the contest.

From tomorrow, readers of Singapore Press Holdings' newspapers can vote for their favourite stalls and signature dishes whipped up by Singapore's passionate hawkers and restaurant chefs in the Singapore Food Masters 2018 contest.

Votes can be cast for a total of 120 stalls and restaurants, and a dozen lucky voters stand to win a $100 shopping voucher each if their favourite stalls are selected as finalists. Readers can vote for each stall only once, but they can vote for as many stalls as they like.

Eateries will be categorised into one of four zones: north, central, east and west. The top 10 eateries in each zone, whose dishes receive the most votes by Oct 31, will advance to the next stage, where a panel of eight judges will assess them.

The panel, which comprises various food critics and personalities, will choose the top three dishes from each zone based on five criteria: taste, service, cleanliness, value for money and whether the dish is a healthier choice.

Each of the 12 finalists whose dishes are selected will be presented with a trophy on Nov 24.

Those who voted for any of the final 12 eateries stand a chance to win a $100 shopping voucher each in a lucky draw, with 12 winners to be selected.

This year's competition features newcomers such as Isaac Toast, Uncle Kiisu, Legendary Bak Kut Teh @ Rangoon, Birdfolks, Li Yuan Mee Pok and Famous JB 101 Seafood.

Crowd favourites such as Hanwoori Korean Restaurant, which has been one of the top three finalists in the north region for the past two years, will also be returning.

Ms Joy Kim, the restaurant's owner, said: "Thank you for your votes and support. We will continue to work hard to provide our customers with a real taste of Korea."

Ahead of the results, the stalls and restaurants in the contest will be featured in The New Paper tomorrow, Lianhe Zaobao on Saturday, The Sunday Times on Sunday and U-Weekly on Oct 6.

Readers can cast their votes by sending the zone codes of their favourite stalls via SMS to 9679-9389, or on the competition's website at www.sgfood masters.sg. Votes must be cast by 11.59pm on Oct 31.

The top 10 stalls from each zone will be revealed on the competition's website on Nov 5. The lucky draw winners and the final 12 eateries will be announced on the website in the week of Nov 26.