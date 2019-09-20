Volvo catches fire at Balestier Road, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A light-coloured Volvo car caught fire in Balestier Road on Friday (Sept 20).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 11.54am.

The incident occurred in Jalan Kebun Limau near Seventh Adventist Church, and the fire was put out by firefighters using one water jet and one air foam backpack.

SCDF said that no one was injured or taken to hospital after the incident.

Videos of the incident show black smoke rising from the burning car.

Pictures sent by contributors to citizen journalism website Stomp show the burnt metal frame of the car, which is covered in soot.