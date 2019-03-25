Volunteers to spread message on Merdeka Generation benefits

Volunteers will soon head to workplaces and community spaces, such as hawker centres, to tell seniors about the Merdeka Generation Package.

This new outreach effort will complement the volunteers' current method of going door to door to homes, as Merdeka Generation members, born in the 1950s, are likely to be better educated, have better health, and are probably more active in the community, said Senior Minister of State for Health Amy Khor.

Engagement sessions will be ramped up from next month, with the Merdeka Generation benefits expected to be rolled out from July onwards.

