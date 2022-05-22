Volunteers help ensure toilets at neighbourhood coffee shops stay clean

Jurong East resident Bhuvaneswari Mahendran visits a coffee shop in her neighbourhood every other day. Apart from surveying what to eat and drink, she - and other volunteers - will soon check out its toilets too.

The costume jewellery business owner, 54, who has lived in the area for 24 years, has joined a scheme launched yesterday by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu. It ropes in volunteers who work with operators of coffee shops to ensure toilets are well maintained and clean.

Said Ms Fu: "It is really important for us to have clean public toilets, because a nasty one can see germs and viruses go around in the community. This is to ensure personal, public as well as food hygiene."

First announced last month by the Public Hygiene Council, the volunteers, called the Neighbourhood Toilets Community Group, will visit neighbourhood coffee shops regularly to remind and educate users on toilet etiquette.

Public Hygiene Council chairman Edward D'Silva said: "We believe we should inculcate a sense of personal responsibility both from the owners of the coffee shop as well as the end users. If they use the toilets, then we hope to encourage them to keep the toilets clean themselves and not rely on cleaners."

The initiative is in its pilot phase and involves three coffee shops - Meetup @ 494 at Block 494 Jurong West Street 41, Get Together at Block 429 Jurong West Avenue 1, and PDSS 318 Food Cafeteria at Block 318 Jurong East Street 31, where the launch took place.

The volunteers, who are members of Yuhua and Jurong Central's grassroots organisation, will inform coffee shop owners if the flushing system and dryer are not working or the soap dispenser and tissue roll need to be replenished.The toilets will also be decorated to look like home toilets.

Praising the initiative, Madam Bhuvaneswari said: "We always like cleanliness, and we are particular about it in our homes. So we hope to ensure standards are kept outside our homes, such that members of the public have a more pleasant experience using the toilets."

Another volunteer, retired refinery processor Teo Tian Seng, 68, who has lived in the area for 38 years, said: "We hope eventually that this initiative can expand to the whole of Singapore, such that when foreigners come, they will have a good impression of the hygiene standards here."

Ms Fu said the involvement of volunteers in the initiative is what makes it important. "I think this is a really good initiative because having co-ownership, both the owners as well as the users working together, to raise the level of hygiene is an important way for society where social graciousness makes a mark among us as Singaporeans."