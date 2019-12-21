Volunteers from halfway house bring festive cheer to rental flat resident

Mr Victor Louis De Foe, 73, a Christian, rarely decorates his home for Christmas.

But his one-room rental flat in Woodlands is looking a lot more festive this year, thanks to the efforts of volunteers from Jamiyah Halfway House.

The volunteers gave his flat a fresh coat of paint - in blue, his favourite colour - and installed new appliances like a microwave oven and ceiling fan. They also got him a Christmas tree and had it decorated.

Their efforts were part of Project Happiness, a programme that aims to bring cheer to needy Singaporeans during festive seasons.

At an event to mark the completion of the redecoration works yesterday, Mr De Foe, who lives with his wife Audrey Chelliah, 51, said: "It's like I'm living in a condo now."

Volunteers from the Eurasian Association, who helped identify Mr De Foe as a suitable beneficiary for the programme, also sang Christmas carols to add to the festive joy.

Mr De Foe, a retired undertaker, said he was especially thankful for the new microwave. He said: "I often eat canned food cold because my old microwave had stopped working. But now, I can heat up things like baked beans or curry chicken."

Jamiyah Halfway House (Darul Islah), which helps recovering drug offenders rehabilitate and reintegrate into society, is run by Muslim voluntary welfare organisation Jamiyah Singapore.

A team of five residents from the halfway house worked for about a week to spruce up Mr De Foe's home for Project Happiness, which had its first run during Hari Raya Puasa in June.

One of the residents, Haziq (not his real name), 33, said this was his first volunteering experience.

He said: "We spent quite a few days cleaning up the house, including scrubbing the sinks and the toilets. It was hard work but I'm proud that I can help others in this way."

Dr Isa Hassan, chairman of Jamiyah Halfway House, said the halfway house hopes to expand the programme next year and reach more households in need during festivals.

There will be new beneficiaries during Chinese New Year next month.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin, who was the guest of honour at the event yesterday, said the programme is an important initiative for former offenders as it gives them confidence.

He said: "I am very heartened to know that they have been able to put the repair and painting skills they have acquired during their time in the halfway house to good use."