Volunteer soldier helped in Covid-19 fight

For two weeks between November and December last year, volunteer soldier Jeevita Ravidran rang Covid-19 patients to see if they were comfortable recovering at home, or if they needed help getting food and understanding the measures they had to follow.

Though she is trained to be a naval workplace safety engineer in the SAF Volunteer Corps (SAFVC), SAFVC Volunteer 1 (SV1) Ravidran, 35, said it was a rewarding experience to be able to contribute directly to national efforts during a pandemic.

She and others in the volunteer corps were called up to help when the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) was roped in to man hotlines for the home recovery programme.

Official phone lines had been swamped with calls from Covid-19 patients anxious to know what to do about isolating at home when the programme began in August.

That was SV1 Ravidran's second deployment with the SAFVC. In 2018, she helped with crowd management at the National Day Parade.

With her parents, husband, and younger brother all having served in the SAF at some point, her decision to sign up for the SAFVC in 2016 hardly came as a shock to her family. The SAFVC allows those who are not liable for national service, such as Singaporean women, to serve in the military.

"I thought this was the best way that I can contribute to my country while keeping my job and my career as well - I can do two things at the same time."

The environmental health and safety leader for the Asia-Pacific region in the aviation industry, who has two children, said one benefit of being in uniform is to be able to join in the conversations at the dinner table.

It used to be the case that everyone had some story to share, and she was just on the listening end, she said.

"But I guess now is different when we have meal times, I have stories of my own."