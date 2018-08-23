Vlogger travelling the world makes clip on S'pore

A Palestinian-Israeli Harvard graduate has been travelling the world for the past 865 days, documenting experiences in different countries and uploading a one-minute video to his Facebook channel every day.

The social media star has about 7.6 million followers on Facebook and often gets over a million views for his videos.

Mr Nuseir Yassin, 26, the man behind the popular channel Nas Daily, has pledged to rack up 1,000 days on the road - telling the stories of people from Malta to Turkey and now, Singapore.

Yesterday, he hosted his largest spontaneous meet-up with his online followers, attracting at least 700 people outside the Singapore Indoor Stadium on a day's notice.

"I think a lot of people confuse what we do with fame or wanting fame... which is not necessarily true," he said. Rather, what keeps him going is the friendships he has made along the way.

Mr Yassin goes by the apt moniker "Nas", which means "people" in Arabic, and stresses that he is not making videos for the money.

"If I can change an opinion, that's all I want," he told The Straits Times. For example, some people may be afraid of visiting Turkey because they consider it dangerous. He said: "If I can change one person's opinion about Turkey being dangerous, I'm happy."

Among his most-watched productions is one on the shrinking of the Dead Sea, which has been watched close to 70 million times.

Realising a few years ago that he had lived close to a third of his life with many more things he still wanted to do, Mr Yassin saved US$60,000 (S$82,000) before quitting his US$120,000 a year software engineering job in the United States, where he worked for mobile payment service Venmo. He generates revenue of US$80,000 a month now - half from Facebook advertisements available on four long videos each month and the rest from brand deals that he accepts. He hopes to start a media company after his odyssey ends.

Singapore has struck a chord with Mr Yassin, who avoids making videos about politics or the "touristy" aspects of countries. Topics he found interesting as he did research for the Singapore video included Kampong Lorong Buangkok, the high certificate of entitlement prices for cars, the World Toilet Organisation which was founded here, and ministerial salaries. The Singapore one-minute video will be aired online today.

Mr Yassin's gathering yesterday attracted fans and curious on-lookers, including Singapore Institute of Technology undergraduate Avneet Singh, 23, who started following Nas Daily last year.

"Nas shares about different traditions around the world and it's pretty engaging. It's like Discovery Channel in a minute," he said.

Mr Hendric Tay, 30, who also left his job several years ago and co-founded a media platform, The Travel Intern, said: "Nas likes to tell human-centric stories. Sometimes, he simplifies things, but it helps people who are not exposed to different ideas and cultures to get a taste of what things are like elsewhere."