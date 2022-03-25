Vivian visits United Arab Emirates as part of Middle East trip

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan yesterday visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of a trip to the Middle East.

As small states and hubs in the respective regions, Singapore and the UAE share mutual interests, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a statement.

As part of the working visit, Dr Balakrishnan met and had lunch with UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The ministers had an in-depth exchange on regional and global developments, the MFA said.

Dr Balakrishnan congratulated the UAE on hosting the Expo 2020 Dubai successfully despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

The minister also met Mr Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority and managing director and group chief executive of Mubadala Investment Co, to exchange views on pandemic recovery and discuss developments globally and in the region.

Yeo Shu Hui

