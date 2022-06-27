Vivian discusses expanding food imports from Turkey during talks with minister

Singapore discussed expanding imports of agricultural and food products from Turkey during talks on Saturday in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan spoke about this, and the growing cooperation in trade and investments between the two countries, with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Singapore companies have been long-term investors in Turkey, MFA said. And despite the coronavirus pandemic, bilateral trade in goods was up 50 per cent last year - a historic high.

The Port of Singapore Authority runs Mersin Port, one of Turkey's largest.

In 2011, Singapore-listed firm Olam acquired the Progida Group, a leading hazelnut exporter in Turkey. Olam-Progıda is now Turkey's second largest hazelnut producer with facilities in the Black Sea region.

Dr Balakrishnan and Mr Cavusoglu also discussed Turkey's expanding strategic role and hub status at the junction of Asia and Europe.

They exchanged views on geostrategic developments, including the situation in Ukraine.

MFA said Dr Balakrishnan commended Turkey's efforts to find a solution to facilitate the safe export of grains from Ukrainian ports.

He also welcomed the deepening partnership between Asean and Turkey.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 27, 2022, with the headline Vivian discusses expanding food imports from Turkey during talks with minister.

