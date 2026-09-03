Straitstimes.com header logo

Vivian Balakrishnan officiates opening of Singapore’s new consulate in JB; meets Malaysia’s King

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan (left) with Malaysia’s King, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar at the polo grounds of the Istana Pasir Pelangi.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan with Malaysia’s King, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, at the polo grounds of the Istana Pasir Pelangi.

PHOTO: OFFICIALSULTANIBRAHIM/FACEBOOK

avatar-alt

Lok Jian Wen

SINGAPORE - Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan visited Johor on Sept 3 to officiate the opening of the new chancery of the Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in the state’s capital Johor Bahru.

The new chancery reflects Singapore’s commitment to strengthening cooperation and relations with Johor, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), and enhances the Consulate-General’s capacity to provide consular services to Singaporeans in Johor.

Singapore’s Consulate-General in Johor Bahru has been operating from its new premises at Mid Valley Southkey since Dec 10, 2025.

While in Johor, Balakrishnan also attended the inaugural Johor Super Crown Polo Tournament at the invitation of Johor’s Regent, Tunku Ismail Ibrahim.

He met Tunku Ismail and Johor’s Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi, said MFA.

The minister also had an audience with the King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, at the polo grounds within Istana Pasir Pelangi, where the competition was held.

Singapore’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon and Singapore’s Consul-General in Johor Bahru Ng Kuan Khai were also present.

Both sides reaffirmed the close and longstanding ties between Singapore and Johor.

More on this topic
Singapore Consulate-General in Johor Bahru to move to Mid Valley Southkey on Dec 10
S’pore, Malaysia will jointly study optimal air traffic management

Lok Jian Wen is a correspondent at The Straits Times, covering international news and current affairs.

See more on

Johor

Vivian Balakrishnan

Malaysia

Malaysian royalty

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.