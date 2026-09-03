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Vivian Balakrishnan officiates opening of Singapore’s new consulate in JB; meets Malaysia’s King

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan with Malaysia’s King, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, at the polo grounds of the Istana Pasir Pelangi.

SINGAPORE - Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan visited Johor on Sept 3 to officiate the opening of the new chancery of the Consulate-General of the Republic of Singapore in the state’s capital Johor Bahru.

The new chancery reflects Singapore’s commitment to strengthening cooperation and relations with Johor, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), and enhances the Consulate-General’s capacity to provide consular services to Singaporeans in Johor.

Singapore’s Consulate-General in Johor Bahru has been operating from its new premises at Mid Valley Southkey since Dec 10, 2025.

While in Johor, Balakrishnan also attended the inaugural Johor Super Crown Polo Tournament at the invitation of Johor’s Regent, Tunku Ismail Ibrahim.

He met Tunku Ismail and Johor’s Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi, said MFA.

The minister also had an audience with the King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, at the polo grounds within Istana Pasir Pelangi, where the competition was held.

Singapore’s High Commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon and Singapore’s Consul-General in Johor Bahru Ng Kuan Khai were also present.

Both sides reaffirmed the close and longstanding ties between Singapore and Johor.