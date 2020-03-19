Vivian Balakrishnan commends China's coronavirus measures in call with Wang Yi

Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan has commended his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the significant progress China has made in bringing the coronavirus outbreak under control.

Speaking to State Councilor Wang by telephone on Wednesday (18 March), Mr Balakrishnan exchanged views with him on the global situation of Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, including developments in Singapore and China.

According to the statement released by Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both ministers agreed that their respective countries should enhance cooperation to strengthen their collective resilience, including taking steps to address both public health and economic imperatives over the longer term.

They also discussed how regional grouping Asean and China can continue to share information and strengthen cooperation on Covid-19. They agreed that the international community should stand united and work together to overcome the pandemic.