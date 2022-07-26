Vital to tackle manpower crunch to relieve burden on nurses: Ong

Singapore's healthcare system can still handle the patient load as Covid-19 infections peak, and it is important to tackle the manpower crunch to relieve the workload of nurses here.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said this yesterday in his address at the Nurses' Day celebration of healthcare cluster SingHealth.

"How is the hospital situation? It's busy, but it's stable," he added.

Singapore reported 6,175 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday and there were 738 Covid-19 patients in hospital.

Acknowledging that Singapore has a very diverse group of nurses comprising both locals and foreigners, Mr Ong stressed the importance of continuing to tackle the problem of manpower shortage to relieve the burden on nurses.

Addressing the 400 nurses at the event, he said: "Nurses can still go on leave, which is not suspended... What is more important is we make sure everyone does not burn out. We make sure you are able to sustain your very important work."

He added: "Please rest assured that every week I look at the attrition rates of all our hospital groups. We are stable and I hope we remain so throughout the year. But rest assured this is always our top priority."

SingHealth, which has more than 11,700 nurses, held its annual Nurses' Day celebration at Ngee Ann Kongsi Auditorium in Singapore General Hospital yesterday, ahead of Nurses' Day on Aug 1.

Nursing awards were presented to 150 exemplary nurses who demonstrated excellence in their careers, as well as emerging nurse leaders who made enormous contributions towards improving the quality and standard of nursing care at SingHealth institutions.

At the event, SingHealth also announced a $5 million gift from Wee Foundation for the health group's nurses.

The money was used to set up the Wee Foundation Nursing Academic Fund, which supports scholarships for nurses to expand their knowledge and competencies.

The scholarships will allow them to take up courses that lead to a graduate certificate, graduate diploma, master's degree or doctorate.