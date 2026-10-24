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Visitors mask up, change plans amid the haze; some tour operators see dip in bookings

Air quality has improved in recent days, but Singapore had previously experienced a 19-day stretch of unhealthy air.

SINGAPORE – Tourists visiting Singapore in October hoping to see its iconic cityscape against blue skies were disappointed by the grey clouds and layer of haze.

Some made adjustments to their itinerary, trying to limit physical discomfort, while others pressed on, armed with N95 masks.

Among them was Taiwanese station manager Ted Zheng, 32, who had considered cancelling his first trip to Singapore but went ahead on Oct 22 after the air quality improved in recent days.

Zheng, who spoke to The Straits Times during his visit to the Merlion Park, said he will continue with his outdoor sightseeing plans around the central business district over his five-day visit but will wear a mask if necessary.

“It’s not perfect, but good enough,” he said.

The air quality has improved in recent days even as Singapore experienced a 19-day stretch of unhealthy air from Oct 5 to Oct 23.

Ukrainian Margaryta Ruchko, who was in town for cryptocurrency conference Token2049 on Oct 6 and 7, said she felt a little unwell then.

She did not have any masks on hand and her hotel did not provide them. “If I had known about the situation in advance, I would have prepared and brought appropriate face masks with me,” she said.

The 28-year-old marketing and lifestyle influencer said she and other conference attendees tried to reduce time outdoors, but some started feeling the effects upon arrival.

“Almost everyone in our group started coughing or experiencing a sore throat,” she said.

Margaryta added that her cough subsided only recently despite having left Singapore more than a week ago.

“I barely had the opportunity to explore Singapore because spending time outdoors became really uncomfortable… It was frustrating because I wanted to experience Singapore beyond the conference itself,” she said.

She hopes to visit again, but would check for reports of haze before doing so, she added.

Other visitors reported feeling warmer than usual while visiting Singapore.

Filipino tourist Daniela Cruz said while the haze did not affect her plans to watch the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, she and her husband felt the weather was hotter than during their previous trip here in 2024.

Cruz, a 27-year-old bank associate, added that she and her husband missed seeing the usual cityscape against a clear sky during their stay from Oct 5 to 11.

Some tourists who arrived more recently were not aware of the haze. Mexican Jesus Martinez Gonzalez, who was on a solo trip around Asia, thought grey skies were a norm here.

The history teacher added: “I feel a little sick, but I’m only here for a short time so I have to keep going.”

Travel agencies here have heard concerns from tourists on the air quality, and some have seen an impact on bookings.

Eeling Koh, director for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions at World Express travel agency, said the firm is working with customers and partners to provide support such as increasing indoor activities and encouraging them to stay hydrated and wear masks when necessary.

But the company has not experienced a significant drop in bookings during this period, she added.

For Six Stars Tours and Services, there has been a “noticeable decline in bookings to Singapore, as well as an increase in cancellations” since the air quality began to decline in September.

The agency gave the example of three cities from where it saw inbound bookings dropping by 30% to 80%. Cancellation rates across the three cities for upcoming bookings were 30% to 50%. It declined to name the three cities.

Tour operators that cater to tourists have seen similar dips.

Sherry Shen, director of business development at VTL Travel which runs Rediscover Singapore, observed an estimated 20% to 30% drop in ticket purchases since September. The firm, which operates tours around Singapore, also had only two tours a month in September and October, a drop from four to eight typically.

VTL Travel operates walking and cycling tours, as well as corporate tours that include outdoor activities like telematch games.

The agency has looked at moving some outdoor activities indoors, and has offered complimentary date changes for clients, said Shen.

She said it has also received cancellation requests for about 10% to 20% of its bookings, with 80% to 90% of customers enquiring about the haze conditions here and in nearby countries.

“We are seeing signs of recovery, with four tours already confirmed for November,” she said, adding that this may be partly attributed to the improving haze conditions.

In response to queries from ST, a Singapore Tourism Board spokesperson said the Republic received 1.23 million international visitors in September, a slight dip of 2.2% from the same month in 2025. Figures for October arrivals will be available in November.

“Visitor arrivals are influenced by a range of factors, including global economic uncertainties and higher fuel costs,” she added.

The spokesperson said some hotels here have adopted measures to safeguard guests’ well-being, including sharing haze- and heat-related advisories, enhancing air filtration, and making adjustments to the use of outdoor facilities where necessary, in line with prevailing conditions.

She added that visitors are encouraged to check the daily haze situation update, haze forecast and related health advisories and plan for activities.