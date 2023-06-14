Visiting Philippine V-P calls on President Halimah, PM Lee, reaffirms strong ties and friendship between 2 nations

SINGAPORE - President Halimah Yacob and visiting Philippine Vice-President Sara Zimmerman Duterte reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between Singapore and the Philippines during a meeting at the Istana on Wednesday.

Madam Halimah and Ms Duterte, who is in Singapore on a two-day visit, also expressed hope that bilateral cooperation would be elevated to new heights ahead of the 55th anniversary of Singapore-Philippine diplomatic relations next year.

Ms Duterte, who is also the Philippine education secretary, called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong as well, and they discussed ways to deepen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including in the education and healthcare sectors.

The Foreign Ministry, in a statement on Wednesday, said Mr Lee expressed his appreciation for the invaluable contributions of the Filipino community in Singapore to society and the economy.

Ms Duterte also had a meeting with Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Mohamad Maliki Osman, during which they discussed bilateral cooperation in education with a focus on areas such as teachers training, special needs education and increasing student exchanges.

They also discussed matters linked to the Southeast Asia Ministers of Education Organisation.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Madam Halimah said she had a fruitful discussion with Ms Duterte about her priorities during her term, as well as regional developments, and wished Ms Duterte a productive visit during her time in Singapore.