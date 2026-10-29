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Visiting hours at Tan Tock Seng, Khoo Teck Puat, Yishun hospitals extended to 10am-9pm from Nov

NHG Health said the revision in hours can provide visitors greater flexibility to plan visits around their days, and give them more time by their loved ones’ bedside.

SINGAPORE – Visitors will be able to spend more time with patients in wards at three hospitals under NHG Health - Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and Yishun Community Hospital - from Nov 1, as visiting hours will be extended to 10am to 9pm daily .

This applies to all hospitals under the group, and include weekends and public holidays, NHG Health said in a Facebook post on Oct 29.

Woodlands Hospital, which is also part of the healthcare group, already allows visitors from 10am to 9pm daily, according to its website.

In its Facebook post, NHG Health said that the revision in hours can provide visitors greater flexibility to plan visits around their days, and give them more time by their loved ones’ bedside.

“Every minute spent with your loved one is precious – especially during their healing journey,” NHG Health said in the post.

Currently, visiting hours for Tan Tock Seng Hospital hours are from noon to 8pm daily , according to the hospital’s website.

Visiting hours for Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s Integrated Care Hub, a step-down rehabilitation care institution in Novena, are currently also from noon to 8pm daily.

Visiting hours for Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, as well as wards D57, D68, D77, D78, D87, D88 and D107 located at Yishun Community Hospital, are from noon to 2pm and 5pm to 8pm daily.

The other Yishun Community Hospital wards can be visited from 10am to 8pm .

The Straits Times has contacted NHG Health for more information on the revised visiting hours.

Earlier in 2026, the National University Hospital extended its visiting hours to 9am to 9pm; previously it was noon to 8pm.

Other hospitals under National University Healthcare System – Ng Teng Fong Hospital, Alexandra Hospital and Jurong Community Hospital – also operate with a 12-hour visiting window.

In 2025, the Singapore General Hospital extended its visiting hours to 8am to 10pm daily. Before that, the hospital accepted visitors from noon to 2pm and 5pm to 8.30pm.

Visiting hours for other general hospitals under SingHealth range from 12 hours to 13 hours, with the earliest visiting time being 8am.