Visiting homes with vaccine vials and syringes

Lugging a cooler chest with Covid-19 vaccines and a 15kg suitcase with medical equipment, Dr Nathaniel Ng and a nurse headed to a Housing Board flat in Hougang to vaccinate a senior citizen who could not leave her home.

After checking that the woman was eligible for vaccination and recording her vitals, the nurse administered the shot. They then observed the senior for 30 minutes.

After confirming that she had no allergic or anaphylactic reactions to the jab, they bid her farewell and went to the next location.

They had at least 10 more homes to visit.

The daily workload has doubled in recent weeks for Dr Ng and other members of home vaccination teams. There are about a dozen such teams, most of which consist of one doctor and one nurse.

The home vaccination scheme caters to seniors and others who are unable to make their way to vaccination centres.

When it started in June, each team visited six to eight households a day. For the past month, they have inoculated up to 14 seniors a day, working shifts of 10 to 12 hours, said Dr Ng, who is medical director of home-care service Jaga-Me, one of three medical providers appointed by the Ministry of Health to spearhead home vaccination. It runs three teams, while Speedoc and Edgedale Medical Clinic run five teams each.

Speedoc's chief executive Shravan Verma said demand for the service is extremely high, as more family members push for their elderly loved ones to be vaccinated.

"There has also been a whole-of-nation, whole-of-government effort in encouraging more people to get vaccinated," he said.

Some of the teams also help mobile vaccination teams deployed to heartland locations.

One constraint is the six-hour lifespan of the diluted Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vials of vaccine, which "last only six hours after leaving the vaccination centre, and the team needs to observe each patient for at least half an hour after administering", said Dr Ng.

"This means the number each team can vaccinate per day will hit a limit," he said.

Besides seniors, those vaccinated at home also include people with dementia, stroke, spinal muscular atrophy and autism.

The initiative has helped push up vaccine coverage for those above 70 years old. At a press conference last Friday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said the vaccination rate for this age group is now 82 per cent, compared with 74 per cent a month ago.

Jaga-Me, Speedoc and Edgedale told The Straits Times they are assembling more teams to meet demand.

Shabana Begum