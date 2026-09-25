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Visit Kusu Island on weekdays to avoid large crowds this pilgrimage season: SLA

Kusu Island is home to a keramat built to commemorate the 19th century pious man Syed Abdul Rahman, his mother Nenek Ghalib, and sister Puteri Fatimah.

SINGAPORE – Visitors are encouraged to visit Kusu Island on weekdays to avoid large crowds

on weekends, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) advised, ahead of the upcoming Kusu Pilgrimage Season.

The annual Ninth Lunar Month event will run from Oct 10 to Nov 8, the agency said in a statement on Sept 25, adding that visitors to the island are advised to wear comfortable attire and shoes.

Overnight stays and the bringing of pets to Kusu Island are not permitted, said SLA.

Kusu Island is home to the popular Da Bo Gong Temple, a Chinese temple, as well as a keramat built to commemorate the 19th century pious man Syed Abdul Rahman, his mother Nenek Ghalib, and sister Puteri Fatimah.

Sets of stairs which lead up to and down from the keramat will be open for use during the pilgrimage season to facilitate access to the keramat.

Siong Leng Musical Association, a traditional arts organisation that promotes Nanyin, or southern Chinese music, will also be holding their annual heritage performance on Nov 7, from 5pm to 10pm at the Chinese temple.

Visitors in the pilgrimage season can purchase a ferry ticket only from Singapore Island Cruise and Ferry Services, the appointed ferry operator. The ferry service departs from Marina South Pier.

Other harbour craft and visitors should not use the Kusu Island bumboat jetty, which has been temporarily closed since April 2025.