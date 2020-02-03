Virus explainer and safety tips for children

Primary school teachers can help their pupils better understand the situation with the Wuhan coronavirus with Little Red Dot (LRD), a publication by The Straits Times Schools team.

In tomorrow's issue of LRD, for instance, primary schoolers can read an explainer on the Wuhan coronavirus, as well as step-by-step directions on how to keep themselves safe from viruses.

Said ST Schools editor Serene Luo: "We wanted to help our young readers to not just be in the know and be prepared, but for them to also be knowledge ambassadors - and take home to their families information that is true and helpful."

LRD and its sister publication IN, for secondary school students, break the news down and explain big ideas and concepts in ways their respective young readers understand.

The 16-page weekly publications are available to schools through subscriptions.

In the coming weeks, themed issues of IN will focus on social issues, technology and the environment.

The Feb 10 issue will address social issues such as the upsides and downsides of tourism, homelessness in society, and the rise of upskirt crimes or secret photography and filming in toilets, among other things.

In the March 2 issue, students can delve into environmental issues that have dominated the headlines such as climate change and climate activism, while the July 27 issue will take an in-depth look at technology and its effect on society.

The IN publication will also continue its popular four-part exam series from late March to April, with each issue focusing on one aspect of the English exams: oral, essay writing and editing, situational writing and comprehension.

The series uses news stories as content to test exam components, so students gain knowledge of current affairs and contemporary issues while honing their exam skills.

Said Ms Debra Ann Francisco, a teaching specialist with the ST Schools team: "This is our fifth year of the exam series and it's still an annual favourite. The teachers I meet at professional development workshops often tell me how useful it is in their revision lessons."

•For more details and to subscribe to the publications, schools can write to cirschool@sph.com.sg