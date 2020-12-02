Virtual exhibition to mark 55 years of Singapore Army

Step into the boots of a soldier and take down your "enemies" in a forest in Mandai, or solve jigsaw puzzles of pictures related to the army.

These games are part of the activities at the Singapore Army's first virtual exhibition, launched yesterday to commemorate its 55th year since the passing of the Singapore Army Bill on Dec 23, 1965.

Visitors can learn more about the army's history, weapons and vehicles at the Army 55 Virtual Exhibition, which is accessible on laptops or smartphones online till Dec 13.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How, who launched the exhibition, said the army has come a long way from its modest beginnings, from two infantry battalions when Singapore became independent to the third-generation, networked force of today.

"Over the past 55 years, our army has given strength and confidence to Singapore and Singaporeans, especially in times of crisis. This enduring commitment was exemplified most recently in our national fight against Covid-19," he said in a pre-recorded message.

He said more than 5,000 army personnel stepped forward to contribute amid the pandemic, in areas such as contact tracing, taking care of migrant workers and supporting the healthcare system.

The army is strong because of the commitment of its soldiers, as well as public support for national service and national defence, he said.

The theme for the army's 55th anniversary celebrations, "Our Army Family", marks the strong bonds between servicemen, as well as how the citizen army thrives on public and family support, he said.

"When we enlist a soldier, we enlist his whole family. When our operationally ready national servicemen turn up for ICT (in-camp training), they do so with the understanding of their families and employers," he said, adding that the exhibition will honour both the soldiers and those who support them.

The exhibition, set in a virtual environment in the shape of a house, features seven zones. Visitors can click on the different zones - such as the Marina Bay floating platform - to explore the videos, games and information panels.

The history zone, for instance, recounts the army's key milestones, such as its first overseas humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operation, Ops Palm, in 1970.

There are also videos that will premiere mostly at 3pm on weekends or 8pm on weekdays, with content such as a fitness challenge involving different army formations, workout sessions, and "Ask Me Anything" shows featuring soldiers sharing their experiences.

Servicemen and their families are also encouraged to take part in a virtual run and complete 5.5km each, with the aim of clocking a total of 55,000km from Dec 1 to 13.

Colonel Dean Yik, chairman of the organising committee for the virtual exhibition, said it was meant to thank soldiers past and present for their commitment, dedication and sacrifice, as well as to show appreciation for their families and Singaporeans.

COLONEL DEAN YIK, chairman of the Army 55 Virtual Exhibition organising committee.

Acknowledging that families enjoyed the physical aspect of past exhibitions, where they got to see military vehicles up close, Col Yik said the virtual exhibition has been designed to be as interactive as possible, with elements such as games.

"We know you can't touch and feel the platforms, but the flip side is that with this format of the exhibition, you get to experience more platforms - 44 of them."

The virtual exhibition is at www.go.gov.sg/OurArmyFamily