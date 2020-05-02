Virtual concert performances every evening as part of month-long May Day celebrations for migrant workers

SINGAPORE - Concert performances by local Tamil, Bengali and Mandarin artistes will be aired online daily through the month of May as part of the labour movement's May Day celebrations for migrant workers.

There will be song and dance performance items posted online every day at 7.30pm starting on Saturday (May 2), said National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) secretary-general Ng Chee Meng in a Facebook post to launch the initiative.

The NTUC and its Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) typically hold annual May Day events for the workers, but switched to a virtual platform this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

"Even though we cannot celebrate in the usual way this year, I want to assure our migrant workers that NTUC and MWC will always be here for them, especially during such times," said Mr Ng.

He added that while the two organisations are supporting the Ministry of Manpower in ensuring migrant workers have their needs met and are paid their salaries on time, they also want to bring some cheer to workers to remind them that "we do care for them".

"On behalf of the Labour Movement, I would like to wish all our migrant workers in Singapore a safe and healthy May Day!" he said.

Web links to the series of recorded performances will be posted on MWC's Facebook page each evening, with the majority of the content recorded in workers' native languages.

The production is called "MAY We Sing For Workers!" and is supported by the SGUnited movement. MWC said in a Facebook post that government advisories and messages will also appear during the shows to bring important health and employment information to workers.

"This is a difficult and challenging time for our migrant community and we hope to bring cheer to all our migrant brothers and sisters with our concert performances - to appreciate the hard work and contributions made by all of them towards Singapore's growth and prosperity," said the MWC. It also wished everyone a happy May Day.