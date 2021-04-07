Virtual AGMs, shareholder meetings still allowed for now

Annual general meetings (AGMs) and shareholder meetings can continue to be held online for the foreseeable future.

The Ministry of Law (MinLaw) has extended the legislation allowing for alternative arrangements for these meetings indefinitely, saying the new rules would be in force until revoked or amended by the ministry. They were scheduled to end on June 30 this year.

"This will provide entities with greater legal certainty to plan their meetings, and the option to hold virtual meetings to minimise physical interactions, amid the Covid-19 situation," it said in a press release yesterday.

MinLaw said it would give six months' notice before electronic meetings cease to be allowed and that the extension will continue until at least the end of this year.

The legislation allowing for alternative arrangements for meetings was introduced to allow entities such as companies, societies and charities to hold meetings via electronic means amid Covid-19 restrictions. The law previously did not allow them to do so.

These new rules were put in place on March 27 last year. In an amendment last September to the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, the Government said alternative arrangements could continue regardless of Covid-19 restrictions.

Before the amendments, alternative meeting arrangements under the Act were tied to the duration of a Covid-19 control order.

Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong said then that the extension would give these entities the option to hold virtual meetings even when physical meetings are allowed, a move to help control the spread of Covid-19.

This comes as Singapore is allowing up to 75 per cent of employees back into offices from this week.