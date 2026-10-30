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Vincent Hoong to succeed Quek See Tiat as CEA president from Nov 1

Vincent Hoong Seng Lei (left) is set to succeed Quek See Tiat as president of the Council for Estate Agencies’ council from Nov 1.

SINGAPORE – A new person will helm the group that advises and guides the management of the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) from Nov 1 .

Vincent Hoong Seng Lei, who is currently the deputy president , will be appointed president of CEA’s council on Nov 1 , succeeding Quek See Tiat, whose term will end on Oct 31 , the Ministry of National Development (MND) and the CEA said in a joint statement on Oct 30.

The CEA is a statutory board under the ministry that aims to raise the professionalism of the real estate agency industry and protect consumer interest . It comprises a council of professionals from sectors related to the real estate agency industry and representatives from relevant government agencies.

Also, a new deputy president and five new council members will be appointed from Nov 1 , while seven will be re-appointed and three will step down at the end of their term on Oct 31 , MND and CEA said.

Outgoing chief Quek was appointed CEA’s deputy president on Aug 1, 2015 and was appointed president on Oct 22, 2016 .

Under his leadership, CEA worked towards making the industry more professional, productive and resilient, including the development and subsequent refresh of the Real Estate Industry Transformation Map in 2018 and 2022 respectively , MND and CEA said.

Among key changes Quek oversaw was the implementation of the currency requirement in 2026, where property agents must complete at least three transactions during each three-year registration period or pass a refresher examination before they can renew their registration.

Under Quek’s guidance, CEA worked with the industry to implement measures to support property agents’ continuous professional development.

Incoming president Hoong joined the Singapore Legal Service in 1984 and was appointed a district judge at the then-Subordinate Courts from 1990 to 1997 .

Hoong managed the former Singapore Land Registry of the Ministry of Law from 1997 to 2001 , before being seconded to the Singapore Land Authority as deputy chief executive and chief legal officer , and eventually as chief executive from 2009 to 2015 .

Hoong served as Supreme Court registrar, judicial commissioner and High Court judge before becoming presiding judge of the State Courts in 2020 .

His judicial appointments ended in December 2025 , and he was appointed deputy president of CEA on Jan 1 .

Succeeding Hoong as CEA’s deputy president on Nov 1 is Richard Hoo Eng Jek, Urban Redevelopment Authority’s deputy executive officer.

Meanwhile, the five new members appointed to the CEA’s council are:

Michael Chia Soo, founder and managing director of MSC Law Corporation

Chua Shun Loong, assistant chief executive of Energy Policy Division, Energy Market Authority

Foo Tuat Yien, senior counsel and senior mediator of Singapore Mediation Centre

Khew Sin Khoon, emeritus advisor of CPG Corporation

Tan Bee Nah, audit partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers Singapore

The three council members who will step down are:

Philomena Aw Li Fen, deputy secretary (Industry) of Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry

Tan Tee Khoon, co-founder of PropertyDoctors (Singapore)

Jason Teo Eng Chong, group director (Land Sales & Administration) of Urban Redevelopment Authority

The seven re-appointed to the Council are: