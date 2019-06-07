View uncles' sketches of 18 monuments at libraries

They may not be old masters, but three senior Singaporean artists have put pen to paper to depict 18 of the country's national monuments for a new exhibition.

Uncles Love Monuments was launched at Jurong Regional Library yesterday by the National Heritage Board (NHB) and features the pen and watercolour sketches of Francis Theo, 69, Steven Seow, 66, and Tony Chua, 67.

Their work depicts landmarks such as the Fullerton Hotel, the old Telok Ayer Market, Sultan Mosque and Sri Mariamman Temple.

The free exhibition, which will run in Jurong until June 29, aims to promote greater awareness of Singapore's national monuments and, as part of the NHB's Silver Hubs initiative, create opportunities for seniors to give back to society through promoting heritage.

Mr Theo, a pioneer member of Urban Sketchers Singapore, is nicknamed The Sketch Machine for his quick drawing skills. He will hold 21/2-hour workshops at some of the exhibition venues for aspiring artists aged 12 and above.

Registration is on a first-come-first-served basis and can be done on the Golibrary website from July.

Mr Alvin Tan, NLB's deputy chief executive (policy and community), said: "We hope to bring to life the stories of our monuments and the people who love them, and further cultivate community appreciation of our treasured historic buildings."

The exhibition will travel to six other public libraries across Singapore until the end of this year.For more details, visit the NHB website.