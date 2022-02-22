Vietnamese President to arrive in Singapore on Thursday for state visit

Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc will be in Singapore from Thursday to Saturday for a state visit at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob.

This is the first state visit that Singapore will host since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

President Phuc will be accompanied by his wife, Madam Tran Nguyet Thu, and several ministers, senior officials and a business delegation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a press statement yesterday.

Following a ceremonial welcome at the Istana on Friday, he will call on President Halimah, who will host a state banquet in his honour that evening.

Mr Phuc will also meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and be hosted to lunch. They will witness the signing of bilateral agreements to further strengthen the multifaceted cooperation between Singapore and Vietnam.

Also on the Vietnamese leader's itinerary is a meeting with Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and MPs in Parliament House.

On Friday, Mr Phuc will deliver the keynote address at the Singapore-Vietnam Business Dialogue organised by the Singapore Business Federation and the Vietnamese embassy.

He will meet Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and visit the Sembcorp Tengeh Floating Solar Farm on Saturday, before departing Singapore.

MFA said his state visit reaffirms Singapore's excellent ties with Vietnam, as both countries prepare to mark 50 years of diplomatic relations and 10 years of strategic partnership next year.