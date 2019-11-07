Video of sausages with 'worms': SFA appeals for info

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is appealing for more information after a video - alleging that a popular brand of frozen chicken sausages bought here contained "white worms" - was uploaded to YouTube on Monday.

In the video, two men and a woman can be heard discussing what appears to them to be "white worms" that fill the water that the sausages - allegedly from United States brand Valley Chef - are soaked in.

They are also heard saying the sausages were bought from a local supermarket chain.

When asked whether it was investigating the video, the SFA referred The Straits Times to its Facebook post on Tuesday morning.

In it, the SFA said it was aware of the video, and urged consumers who have more information on the video or who have encountered similar issues to provide details via its online feedback form.

A Hong Kong-based spokesman for Valley Chef said the company has investigated the video, and that the white materials seen floating in the water are not the "worms" claimed in the video.

"(They are) but damage from the surface of the hot dog that is washing away under the water. This is likely the result of storage at an improper temperature and seems to be an isolated incident," she said.

The spokesman added that the production of Valley Chef chicken sausages is overseen by the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, and that concerned customers can return any previously purchased products to the original retailer.

Clement Yong