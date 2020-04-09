Video of foreign workers demanding to return home not taken in Singapore: Police

SINGAPORE - The police clarified on Thursday (April 9) that a video being circulated of foreign workers demanding to return home was not taken in Singapore.

The video has been making the rounds on text messaging platforms like WhatsApp, and shows a group of masked Chinese workers shouting "I want to return home" in accented Mandarin.

They appear to be protesting in front of a building, holding their passports in hand.

A caption at the bottom of the video states, in Chinese, that this was taken at a worker's dormitory, and that the scene there was "a little out of control".

However, the Singapore Police Force has clarified this incident did not happen in Singapore.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the police reminded members of the public not to spread untruths which can cause public alarm.