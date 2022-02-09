Victims of family and sexual violence to get more community help

Victims of family and sexual violence will get better community support to seek safety from their attackers and overcome their trauma, as efforts are ramped up to raise public awareness on detecting and reporting such violence.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) yesterday conducted its first family and domestic violence awareness training, looking at forms of abuse beyond family violence, for grassroots leaders from Nee Soon and Ang Mo Kio.

Started in 2018, the training sessions were designed to raise awareness of family violence and equip the public with the knowledge to detect and report violence.

MSF is expanding the scope of the sessions - renamed Family and Domestic Violence Awareness Training - to include non-familial relationships such as dating violence, as well as elder abuse and child abuse by perpetrators other than immediate family members.

Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling, who attended the virtual training and a panel discussion yesterday, said: "We started off by sharing the different types of violence that can occur. Physical violence, sexual violence, psychological and emotional violence, as well as neglect."

She said this was done to emphasise to participants that violence can take place in various forms.

"It should not just be physical abuse or violence that we are looking at because violence of other forms also causes great distress and fear in survivors. And this can also happen online as well as offline."

The training will equip participants with a basic understanding of the different types of abuse and neglect, and services and legislation that survivors can tap. It will also help participants in early detection of family and domestic violence and offer support.

Last year, MSF worked with 16 organisations from the social, public and private sectors, such as schools, workplaces and religious and grassroots organisations, and trained over 1,100 leaders, staff and volunteers to detect and report family and domestic violence.

The ministry said it will be expanding its outreach strategy to train a larger pool and variety of community partners, including public-facing community touch points such as volunteers and staff from Community Link (ComLink), and social service offices. ComLink provides coordinated support to low-income families.

One organisation providing support to survivors of violence is local non-profit The Whitehatters, which will be expanding a campaign to help survivors of sexual violence in April. The first edition, called A Holding Space, ran for a year from October 2020 and engaged more than 100 participants.

This year's expanded reach will have more support group sessions and scaled-up training for support networks to better help survivors.

There will be a toolkit for survivors on how to seek help, with a list of options and hotlines.

There will also be a support group focused on male survivors, a change from the previous campaign's all-female focus.

Ms Shahrany Hassan, founder and director of The Whitehatters, said: "We know we have these cases, but most go unreported, as I think it's because the stigma for male survivors is probably more harsh than it is for women. We will see how we can help these male survivors even further."