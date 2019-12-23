Victim worked 2 jobs to support sick wife, child

The GrabFood delivery rider who died in an accident along Gambas Avenue last Friday had been working two jobs to support his family.

Mr Phang Wei Sum, 42, had a full-time job at an electronic engineering company. He began delivering food about a month ago to supplement his family's income after his wife fell ill and was unable to work. They have an 11-year-old daughter.

Mr Phang died after his motorcycle collided with a truck.

The Singapore permanent resident from Ipoh had been working in Singapore for more than a decade, reported Chinese-language evening newspaper Lianhe Wanbao last Saturday.

"He was a good husband and father who never smoked or drank alcohol. He cared a lot for his family," said his wife, who declined to be named.

Mr Phang's family collected his body from the morgue last Saturday morning and will send it to Ipoh for the funeral.

The police said they were informed about the accident, which took place along Gambas Avenue in the direction of Woodlands Avenue 8, at 11.50am.

Photos after the accident show a police tent set up near a motorcycle lying on its side. A food delivery bag with the GrabFood logo is attached to the motorcycle.

Behind the tent and motorcycle is a truck bearing the logo of waste management firm 800 Super.



The scene of last Friday's accident, which killed GrabFood delivery rider Phang Wei Sum (above).



A GrabFood spokesman said the company is reaching out to Mr Phang's family to offer support and assistance.

Meanwhile, an 800 Super spokesman said the firm was aware of the accident and would not make any comment as the case is currently under investigation.