Veteran a strong believer in research, continuing education

Dr Alice Chua believes that nurses are in the best position to effect transformation in their patients' journey to recovery, and research and continuing education are needed to address patients' changing needs.

The nursing practice doctorate graduate is the assistant director of nursing at the National Cancer Centre Singapore and an advanced practice nurse, specialising in oncology nursing with a focus on patients with head and neck cancers. Dr Chua, 44, is the nurse lead at the Allied Health Professional Clinic at the SingHealth Duke-NUS Head and Neck Centre, which is a one-stop clinic that helps patients in their post-operation recovery process.

Besides ensuring a high standard of personalised care for patients, she goes the extra mile to steer them towards recovery.

When she realised that a number of them faced speech difficulties after surgery, Dr Chua donated the money from her SingHealth GCEO Awards' Outstanding Nurse Award in 2017 to purchase portable electronic writing tools for their use. She also helped to source for effective and affordable communication aids for their long-term recovery.

On a personal trip to Taiwan, she bought pneumatic speaking valves that can help make speaking easier for her patients, which were later tested and approved for use by the Health Sciences Authority.

Last year, the 24-year nursing veteran obtained her doctorate in nursing practice from the School of Nursing at Duke University.

As a member of the National Cancer Centre Singapore's nursing research committee, Dr Chua has also led six research studies, focusing on different aspects of optimising the care given to patients and shortening their length of hospitalisation.

"I think it's important to stay on top of current trends and practices through continued research and education, especially so with a constantly changing healthcare landscape," said Dr Chua.

"That way, we will then be able to value-add to our patients and guide them safely along their recovery journey," she added.

Cheryl Tan