Vestiges of war across Singapore: NHB's WWII events span Lavender, Changi, Alexandra

SINGAPORE - Tuesday (Feb 15) marks the 80th anniversary of Singapore's fall to the Japanese in 1942.
To commemorate this significant episode in Singapore's history, the National Heritage Board (NHB) has organised more than 70 events and tours showcasing different aspects of World War II.
Besides a tour of 179 Piccadilly in Seletar - the former station headquarters of the British Royal Air Force Seletar - here are some tours and talks in the line-up.
1. Tour of Changi Chapel and Museum and Old Changi Hospital, $20
Both sites will showcase the experiences of prisoners of war during the Japanese Occupation.
After Singapore fell to the Japanese, captured Allied troops were detained at the Changi military base, where the hospital was the military medical facility.
Dysentery was widespread among prisoners, which caused a strain on resources, leading to the hospital being moved to the nearby Robert Barracks and the prisoners of war being relocated to Changi Prison.
After the war, the British Royal Armed Forces took back the hospital and got it up and running again by October 1947, with a baby being born that month there.
2. WWII Walking Tour by Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital Heritage Gallery, $5
Take a guided walk from Lavender MRT to Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital to learn about the lesser-known wartime stories of Jalan Besar, where a Sook Ching screening centre was located.
Sook Ching was an operation conducted by the Japanese military against Chinese men, aimed at purging hostile elements.
Men who wore glasses or had soft hands were considered educated and were treated as guilty of carrying out anti-Japanese activities. They were often summarily executed.
3. Alexandra Hospital Tour, $5
The Japanese massacred 150 to 200 staff and patients at this hospital on Feb 14, 1942.
It is said that the Japanese were pursuing a group of retreating Indian soldiers in the British forces that had been firing at them from a location near Alexandra Hospital, which was then a British military hospital.
The British soldiers were then in hasty retreat, leaving the hospital unprotected and defenceless against the advancing Japanese.
4. Biological Warfare Unit in Singapore talk, free
The Imperial Japanese Army operated a covert biological and chemical warfare research unit called Unit 731.
Based on Japanese sources, history researcher Lim Shao Bin will talk about how the branch here was the headquarters of other similar units in South-east Asia. He is also researching human experiments that had possibly been conducted here.
The free talk will be at The Salon in the National Museum of Singapore.
Visit this website for more information and to sign up for the programme. Registration begins on Thursday at 10am.