Vestiges of war across Singapore: NHB's WWII events span Lavender, Changi, Alexandra

SINGAPORE - Tuesday (Feb 15) marks the 80th anniversary of Singapore's fall to the Japanese in 1942.

To commemorate this significant episode in Singapore's history, the National Heritage Board (NHB) has organised more than 70 events and tours showcasing different aspects of World War II.

Besides a tour of 179 Piccadilly in Seletar - the former station headquarters of the British Royal Air Force Seletar - here are some tours and talks in the line-up.

1. Tour of Changi Chapel and Museum and Old Changi Hospital, $20

Both sites will showcase the experiences of prisoners of war during the Japanese Occupation.

After Singapore fell to the Japanese, captured Allied troops were detained at the Changi military base, where the hospital was the military medical facility.

Dysentery was widespread among prisoners, which caused a strain on resources, leading to the hospital being moved to the nearby Robert Barracks and the prisoners of war being relocated to Changi Prison.

After the war, the British Royal Armed Forces took back the hospital and got it up and running again by October 1947, with a baby being born that month there.

2. WWII Walking Tour by Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital Heritage Gallery, $5

Take a guided walk from Lavender MRT to Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital to learn about the lesser-known wartime stories of Jalan Besar, where a Sook Ching screening centre was located.

Sook Ching was an operation conducted by the Japanese military against Chinese men, aimed at purging hostile elements.

Men who wore glasses or had soft hands were considered educated and were treated as guilty of carrying out anti-Japanese activities. They were often summarily executed.

3. Alexandra Hospital Tour, $5