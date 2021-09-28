Vehicles seen ignoring red lights, stop signs

The drama usually begins after 10pm between Thursdays and Saturdays.

This is when hundreds of cyclists use the Park Connector Network and bicycle lanes at a junction near Changi Naval Base on Tanah Merah Coast Road.

Heavy vehicles, especially some tipper trucks, have been spotted on both sides of the road running red lights.

Motorcycles are also prone to doing the same when the roads are emptier after midnight.

The incidents were observed by The Straits Times, which kept watch on the area from June to September following feedback by cyclists.

They had said that heavy vehicles plying Tanah Merah Coast Road have been speeding and running red lights at the junction.

The hours of video and camera footage of the nocturnal driving habits also showed that while most cyclists follow traffic rules, others who ride in a large convoy consciously speed up near the junction.

They include a handful of cyclists who ride diagonally - from the left side of the bicycle lane to the right of the road - in order to make illegal U-turns.

It appeared that most of the tipper trucks know that the red light turns green after about 20 seconds.

Some lorry drivers coast in anticipation of the lights turning. A few get it wrong when they overshoot the stop line as the light turns red.

The risky driving and riding behaviour is not limited to Tanah Merah Coast Road.

Such behaviour is commonly seen in industrial areas such as Kranji, Sungei Kadut and Tuas, places that ST had also observed following tip-offs from the public.

While the focus is on failure to stop at traffic junctions due to red lights, some people in Kallang and Toa Payoh have also warned that even "Stop" signs are being ignored by motorists.

A 70-year-old cleaner, who gave her name only as Madam Choy, told ST she dreads crossing Toa Payoh North to get to her workplace, Xin Yuan Community Centre at Block 205. She said: "Cars don't slow down or stop when you stand next to the pedestrian crossing. So, I wait for them to move off before I cross the road."

Just before the pedestrian crossing, the roads are marked with "Stop" signs.

ST's video footage showed most vehicles do not stop even though they are required to under the law.