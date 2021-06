Six months, five million doses, and over half the population at least partially vaccinated.

Singapore's quest to protect its people against Covid-19 continues apace since a senior staff nurse - Ms Sarah Lim, 47 - became the first person here to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Dec 30 last year. She got her second dose on Jan 20 and has been "in good health and am feeling absolutely fine", she said this month.