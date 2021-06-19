Vaccination drive kicks off at special ed schools; 85 get jabs on first day

Vaccination for students at special education (Sped) schools began on Thursday, including at the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore School.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said in a Facebook post on Thursday night that about eight in 10 eligible students in Sped schools here have registered to get vaccinated.

A total of 85 of them received their first dose on Thursday, some of them at the Rainbow Centre Admiral Hill School.

Minister of State for Education Sun Xueling also held a Facebook Live session on Thursday morning at the Cerebral Palsy Alliance Singapore School, where she spoke about the preparations and how visuals were made for caregivers, parents and students to inform them about the vaccination process.

Mr Chan said two Sped schools began vaccination drives on Thursday. The vaccination teams will cover all 20 such schools by August.

He added that the mobile vaccination teams include personnel with experience in supporting Sped students during previous routine health checks and vaccinations, making the process easier for the students and their parents, who accompany them throughout.

"For extra support and reassurance, teachers and allied professionals have also taken the time to return to school during this term break to offer a helping hand and familiar presence to their students," he said.

Yesterday, APSN Chaoyang School began vaccinating its Primary 6 pupils, who include those with mild intellectual disability or autism.

An APSN spokesman said the vaccination take-up rate across its four schools is between 80 per cent and 90 per cent.

The schools' arrangements to set their pupils' minds at ease include providing pre-vaccination information to them and their caregivers, and having APSN principals, teachers and allied professionals on-site for support.

The spokesman added: "Though it was a cold morning with heavy rain, it went smoothly and our pupils, accompanied by their caregivers, streamed in early in the morning."

Primary 6 pupil Efrem Lam, 12, who has mild autism, was the first to get his jab at APSN Chaoyang School yesterday.

He and his mother Cheng Pei Chiou, 42, arrived at the school at about 8.50am, and left nearly an hour later.

Ms Cheng, an administration officer, was by her son's side throughout the vaccination process, which was "quick and smooth".

"My son was not worried or scared. Since last year, when the pandemic started, the school did educate him on the dangers of the virus and the importance of the vaccine, so he was quite supportive," she said.

Her husband and his mother have been fully vaccinated, while Ms Cheng is waiting for her second dose next month.

Having seen that his family members are fine after the jabs, with only some mild discomfort, Efrem knew he did not have to worry, said Ms Cheng.

"So far, he has only had a bit of soreness on his arm, but the nurse taught me to put on a wet towel for him," added Ms Cheng.

APSN's other three schools will be rolling out vaccination drives for students on June 28 and 30.