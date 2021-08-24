V-P Harris: US presence brought peace, security, freedom of trade and navigation

America's presence in the Indo-Pacific has helped to guarantee peace and security, freedom of trade and navigation, and a rules-based international order that has brought safety and prosperity to many, US Vice-President Kamala Harris said yesterday.

Speaking to US servicemen on board littoral combat ship USS Tulsa on a visit to Changi Naval Base, she thanked them for their sacrifices and that of their families, which enabled America to benefit not only its people, but also others.

"People rely on the waters that you all sail to provide for their families. American businesses rely on the ports that you dock in to get their goods to market, to buy the things they need," she said.

"It is in our vital interest to stand united with our allies and our partners in South-east Asia, in defence of a free and open Indo-Pacific," she added.

Ms Harris was hosted at the naval base yesterday afternoon by Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad and Chief of Navy Aaron Beng, and was briefed on how the base has supported the United States' continued presence and engagement in the region in the past few decades.

The base has also hosted regular interactions between the navies of both countries through bilateral and multilateral exercises, including the annual US Navy-led Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training or Seacat exercise. It involves 21 countries and is coordinated by the Republic of Singapore Navy's Information Fusion Centre.

The USS Tulsa was among the participants in the exercise, which included simulated drills such as ship-boarding in the straits of Malacca and Singapore and in the South China Sea.

Ms Harris also viewed a demonstration of the Singapore Navy's latest Maritime Security Unmanned Surface Vessel.

The Ministry of Defence said her visit to the Singapore Navy underscored the excellent and long-standing defence relations between Singapore and the US.

The relationship is anchored by the 1990 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the US' use of facilities in Singapore, the 2005 strategic framework agreement that recognised Singapore as a major security cooperation partner, as well as the 2015 enhanced defence cooperation agreement.

Both countries renewed the 1990 MOU in 2019, allowing continued US military access to Singapore's air and naval bases for another 15 years.

Singapore has one of the largest foreign military presences in the US, and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday it deeply appreciates the US' support for its training detachments at Luke Airforce Base in Arizona and Mountain Home in Idaho.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force is also working to establish a fighter training detachment at Andersen Air Force base in Guam, a US territory in the Pacific Ocean.