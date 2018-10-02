Utilities rebate for 900,000 HDB households

About 900,000 Singaporean households living in Housing Board flats will receive vouchers to offset expenses this month.

The Ministry of Finance said in a statement yesterday that these households will receive the Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate, a component of the permanent goods and services tax (GST) voucher scheme.

The amounts to be given out this month are tiered in increments of $10, depending on the HDB flat type.

Those living in one-and two-room flats will receive the highest rebate of $95, while the lowest is $55 for those living in executive or multi-generation flats.

The rebate, which is distributed every three months and is expected to cost the Government about $280 million annually, helps families reduce overall expenses by offsetting part of their utilities bills.

Annually, the rebate has given households in one-and two-room flats support equivalent to about three or four months of their utilities bills on average.

Those living in three-and four-room flats have received support equivalent to about one or two months of their utilities bills, the ministry said.

The permanent GST Voucher scheme was introduced in 2012 to help lower-and middle-income Singaporeans.

This year's Budget increased the U-Save rebate for some households by $20 a year for three years from next year, to help them pay for increases in electricity and gas expenses from the carbon tax to be introduced that same year.

More information on the GST Voucher scheme can be found at www.gstvoucher.gov.sg