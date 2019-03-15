Users of Facebook and its apps see red over service disruption

Users of Facebook and its three popular applications faced intermittent technical issues for hours yesterday, in what was reported to be the biggest outage suffered by the social media giant across the globe.

From Asia and Europe to the Americas and Africa, users of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger complained of problems such as inability to log in, load posts or send and receive messages.

Facebook, which has more than two billion users, first acknowledged the service disruption in a Twitter post at about 1.50am.

By around noon, photo-sharing service Instagram was back to normal. But the issues facing Facebook and the other apps were not fully resolved by press time.

It is not yet known what caused the hours-long outage.

"We are focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack," Facebook said yesterday morning. A DDoS attack is where hackers disrupt online services.

In Singapore, freelance videographer Hafiz Salahuddin, 28, was unable to see the posts on Instagram yesterday morning. "I thought it was just me, but when I checked with my siblings at home, they all had the same problems."

Local business users were affected too.

Mr Anthony Koh, 46, who runs independent bookshop Booktique, uses Messenger and WhatsApp to talk to customers or potential authors. He had set aside time yes-terday to reply to queries, but faced issues in sending and receiving messages.

"I had all these messages from my customers making inquiries, and it is a bit frustrating that I cannot do that now," said Mr Koh. "As business owners, we all want to respond to them on time."

Frustrated users across the world took to Twitter to vent their frustration, with the hashtags #FacebookDown and #InstagramDown trending for much of the day.

On the downdetector.com website, which tracks online sites and services that are experiencing issues, the disruptions seemed to be heaviest in the United States, Europe, Japan and Australia.

The BBC called the outage the most severe in the history of Facebook, while the Sydney Morning Herald said it was "potentially the biggest service interruption" ever faced by the social media giant.

The outage was unusual, said Mr Bryan Tan, a lawyer from Pinsent Masons MPillay who specialises in technology law and data protection.

He noted that such disruptions should usually last between two and four hours, as a technology giant like Facebook would have systems in place to ensure that services do not take a hit for too long.

But he added that the fact these services were just disrupted and not totally inaccessible to everyone was an encouraging sign.

"It just might mean that one of its servers carrying these services has got a problem, and that is why you are losing part of these services," he said.

The prolonged outage could affect Facebook's advertising revenue. Several brand marketers tweeted that its ad-buying system was down. This was confirmed by Facebook's director of product Rob Leathern.

The company told Bloomberg News that it was still investiga-ting the overall impact, "including the possibility of refunds for advertisers".

Ad sales are Facebook's lifeblood and persistent difficulties could be costly, said the Bloomberg report.

Based on the sales estimates for this year, Facebook is projected to generate average daily revenue of about US$189 million (S$256 million), the report added.

As Facebook takes the hit from the outage, Telegram's chief executive and founder Pavel Durov said on the messaging platform: "I see three million new users signed up for Telegram within the last 24 hours. Good. We have true privacy and unlimited space for everyone."