Users and retailers of streaming set-top boxes unfazed by upcoming legislation

SINGAPORE - For the past year, Mr Samuel, 33, has been using a media streaming box to watch pirated movies and television shows, and also live football matches from all over the world.

The price for all these programmes: a one-off payment of $99, which he said is "unbelievable".

Alternatively, he would have to subscribe to Netflix that could cost at least $11 monthly to watch these content - some of which might not even be available on the streaming platform.

Mr Samuel, a sports coach who declined to give his full name, said he enjoyed using the media streaming box so much that he got two of the same sets, one each for his brother and his parents, who all now watch pirated shows almost daily.

"It's not illegal to use it now, and it is so convenient, why should I stop? Plus, the machine updates regularly so I always have the latest things to watch," he told The Straits Times.

But soon, it will be harder for the public to get hold of such streaming boxes.

The Ministry of Law said in its Copyright Review Report issued on Thursday (Jan 17) that new laws will be tabled in Parliament some time this year to ban the sale of media streaming boxes with "add-on" services that help consumers to access pirated content.

"We are of the view that legislative amendments are needed to both clarify our policy position and the actions that can be taken against retailers of such set-top boxes," MinLaw said in the 70-page report, which makes 16 proposed changes to the Copyright Act.

"The measures, which are absent today, will make clear that acts such as the import and sale of such devices are prohibited," the ministry said in a separate statement.

The legality of media streaming boxes has been a grey and contentious area as the law is unclear about TV boxes that provide access to pirated content.

As a result, copyright holders have had little legal recourse to act against set-top box retailers that benefit from the sale of add-on services.

Should these laws pass, selling these streaming boxes will be made illegal.

For now, it is business as usual at Sim Lim Square, where such boxes are commonly sold, when ST visited on Friday afternoon.

More than 10 shops were seen selling them, usually with a salesperson at the shopfront. Most of these shops had posters advertising these boxes with prices ranging from under $100 to about $230.

Some shops charge a one-off fee to have their devices pre-installed with applications that allow them to stream content, while others require customers to subscribe to these apps with a monthly fee.

Staff working in these shops said their devices are still legal because there are currently no laws banning their sale, and that the apps that the devices come in are not illegal.

These boxes have become popular among consumers since they appeared in the market more than five years ago. Staff in several shops said they could sell more than a 100 devices a month.

Local outfit geekbox, which on its website said its products can provide "thousands of free live TV" and "thousands of free shows", claims it has sold more than 12,800 of these devices.

MPs told ST that having the laws in place would go beyond just banning their sales and would also send a strong message that piracy cannot be accepted here.

"These laws will send a strong signal that we respect intellectual property and copyright. These are people's hard work, and they should be respected," said MP Tin Pei Ling, deputy chairman of the Communications and Information Government Parliamentary Committees (GPC).

Responding to questions why proposed changes to the law target only sellers and not buyers of such streaming boxes and if this might not discourage consumers from watching pirated material, MP Darryl David said the effectiveness of the legislation cannot be judged until they have come into effect.

Mr David, who is a member of the same GPC, added it was important to also educate consumers that the ability for media professionals to earn a living depends on them being paid for their intellectual property.

"So when piracy takes that away, it should not be allowed. If we believe piracy is a crime then it should not be encouraged," he said.

Technology lawyer Bryan Tan of Pinsent Masons MPillay said that targeting sellers could be seen as a move to stop the supply of the devices and apps which facilitate copyright infringement.

Communications professor Ang Peng Hwa at the Wee Kim Wee School of Communication and Information, Nanyang Technological University, said targeting the sellers was more efficient.

He added: "We have to act against piracy because of our aim to be a hub for intellectual property rights and our obligations under the trade agreements."

But some users hope and believe they would still be able to continue using the set-top boxes for their entertainment fix.

"They can stop the sales, but there are so many people who have it already, they literally have to knock on people's doors to stop them," said Mr Samuel.

Another user, a 27-year-old engineer who declined to be named, said he also believes the new laws will not stop users like him from streaming.

"Even if the retailers stop selling the boxes, what's to stop people from downloading the apps and using them on some other devices? The internet will find a way for us to keep on using them," he said.