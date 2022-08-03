Use tech to plan smart cities but leave room for innovation: Panel

In Singapore, citizens can use the LifeSG app to register a child's birth and apply for the Baby Bonus.

This app is one way the country harnesses digital technology to help citizens with day-to-day administrative tasks, said Mr Chng Kai Fong, Second Permanent Secretary of the Smart Nation and Digital Government Group.

He said identifying problems citizens face and using tech to solve them is one way to ensure people's needs are met in the journey to becoming a smart city.

Mr Chng was one of six panellists at a discussion titled Smart City Priorities: What's Next? at the World Cities Summit yesterday.

"Every planner dreams to anticipate all scenarios and issues, and plans for them. But in our experience, we found it is better not to try and accomplish everything but instead, take a human-centred approach to real-world problems and tackle them directly," he said.

For instance, LifeSG was conceived in 2018 as a portal for citizens in every season of their lives. In practice, they most often use it to register birth certificates, he said.

More broadly, the panellists said cities can benefit from adopting digital twin technology - a virtual model that uses real-world data to simulate how future products or processes will perform.

Mr Sanjeev Sanyal, principal economic adviser to the government of India, said the technology could benefit rapidly urbanising Indian cities where maps and records are often not updated as quickly as actual developments on the ground.

"India is urbanising at a manic pace. Given the lack of any legacy system in place, digital twin technology could be very helpful for us to track what's happening and also to track any unintended consequences, both good and bad, early on," he said.

However, Mr Jacques Beltran, vice-president of cities and public services at Dassault Systemes, cautioned against being too reliant on using simulations for planning and not leaving room for innovation.

He said there are too many moving parts in a city - such as political agencies and other stakeholders - to track and plan for every single possibility.

"It's like a game of chess: It's much easier to describe the board and the situation of the game at any one point... but it's much harder to play the game because there are exponential possibilities," he said.

"City leaders can use technology to keep themselves informed but one should not try to optimise a complex system because you will end up simplifying it and miss out a lot of opportunities."

Mr Mihhail Kolvart, Mayor of Estonia's capital Tallinn, said that while city leaders are the primary drivers of digital transformation, the private sector and educational institutions must come on board to test and offer new tech that can be implemented on a broad scale.

The panellists also highlighted the need for planners to be inclusive when building a smart city.

Professor Luis Bettencourt, Pritzker director of the Mansueto Institute for Urban Innovation at the University of Chicago, said planning used to be from a "birds' eye view". But increasingly, it is done from the citizens' perspective.

"When you're planning with the vulnerable - such as immigrants or children - in mind, you're establishing a higher standard and in that way, you're planning a city that is good for everybody," he said.