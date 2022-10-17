Use new dedicated cycling lane in Seletar properly or face penalties

Motorists and cyclists found to be reckless when using a new dedicated cycling lane in Seletar can face penalties.

Spanning 4.6km in West Camp Road, the lane will be the first in Singapore to grant exclusive access to cyclists during fixed hours - 5am to 11am on Sundays under a six-month trial.

Buses can also use this lane during those hours but other vehicles, including personal mobility devices, will be barred.

The cycling lane - in both directions of the road - is marked out by solid blue lines, with operating hours indicated on signboards and the lane itself.

Speaking at the launch of the cycling lane on Sunday, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Transport Baey Yam Keng said enforcement measures will be carried out by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

A new handbook will also help guide road users on how to share the space safely.

Mr Baey said LTA will use the trial to gather feedback and assess the impact on traffic before finalising future plans.

In addition, the limits on cycling group sizes will be removed at both the dedicated on-road cycling lane in Tanah Merah Coast Road and West Camp Road, after the authorities found that these lanes are safe for larger groups, especially when there is lower vehicular traffic, he added.

The Government in January capped cycling group sizes at five when riding in a single file, and 10 when riding abreast.

On Sunday, about 40 cycling enthusiasts turned up to give the new lane a try.

Singapore Cycling Federation president Hing Siong Chen said the area is popular with cyclists. About 500 to 1,000 cyclists tend to show up in the area on a weekend morning, he added.

"The cycling lane may be popular among new or recreational cyclists who may not know the roads very well, as some do not drive," he said.

"Having this dedicated lane will make it safer."

Mr Steven Lim, a member of the Active Mobility Advisory Panel, said West Camp Road is a popular cycling route, linking Yishun residents to the Punggol and Pasir Ris park connectors.

He said: "This has big potential... If the trial proves that it works, we can replicate this in other areas like the Central Business District, for example. So more people can use this time-based bike lane to go to work safely."