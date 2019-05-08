US Embassy hosts breaking of fast reception

About 80 diplomats, US Embassy alumni and leaders of the Malay and Muslim community joined Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs, and Ms Stephanie Syptak-Ramnath, Charge d'Affaires, ad interim of the US Embassy Singapore, to break fast on Wednesday evening (May 8) at the Chief of Mission Residence. Together, they ate simple Asian dishes.

The annual breaking of fast reception held by the US Embassy Singapore was hosted by Ms Syptak-Ramnath, who will be leaving this July after serving in Singapore for three years.